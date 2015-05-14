Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
NEW DELHI Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday that the government's roadmap for reforms to make it easier for businesses to buy land was the fastest route to passing it.
The government referred its land acquisition bill to a committee after failing to pass it in the parliamentary session just ended, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's almost a year-old government.
The opposition Congress party, defeated by Modi's nationalist party in a general election last May, has fought back against the bill, calling it "anti-farmer". Modi lacks the votes in the Rajya Sabha to pass the measure.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
HONG KONG Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.