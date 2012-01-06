* Extra borrowing to build cash balance, fund redemption- Fin Min official * says no need to borrow more this fiscal year * says 2011/12 fiscal deficit target will be missed * says govt share sales plan through buybacks still under discussion (Adds details, quotes) By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Abhijit Neogy NEW DELHI, Jan 6 India's central bank could reverse its monetary tightening cycle, if December inflation falls sharply, a senior finance ministry official said Friday, a day after a central banker said interest rates have peaked. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates 13 times since March 2010 by a total of 375 basis points in its bid to control the headline inflation that has been steadfast above 9 percent for a year. However, a rapid slowdown in food inflation in December has raised hopes of a cooling in overall inflation. Food price index fell an annual 3.36 percent in mid-December, the first drop in nearly six years. "The (RBI) governor has given enough indications on what the RBI intends to do," R.Gopalan, economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. "We think if inflation is going to go down sharply, obviously Reserve Bank will take necessary measures to ease the monetary tightening." However, Gopalan refrained from specifying how the central bank will begin its policy reversal. The data for December inflation is due Jan. 16, while the next monetary policy review is scheduled for Jan. 24. The Indian economy has been slowing in 2011 amid mounting global uncertainties and high interest rates and policy paralysis at home. The pace of economic expansion slowed down to 6.9 percent in the quarter through September, its weakest pace in over 2 years. With a slowing economy hitting tax revenues and a programme to sell shares in state-run firms getting derailed due to depressed market conditions, New Delhi has been forced to increase its market borrowing for the current fiscal year by 22 percent from the budgeted 4.17 trillion rupees ($79.1 billion). Gopalan said the government announced extra borrowing of 400 billion rupees in December to build up a sizeable cash balance by end-March to meet its debt redemption obligations in the next fiscal year. However, he tried to allay market worries of a further hike in borrowing. "We think that we can certainly manage within this number", he said. With a bloating subsidy bill, Gopalan said the government is "certain" to miss the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent for the current fiscal year. The government is trying to bridge the fiscal deficit by selling government stakes through share buybacks but the consultative process for that is still on, only after which the plan will be presented to the federal cabinet. Plans to sell government stakes by leveraging other assets owned by the government are still under discussion, increasing the likelihood that the government may miss the 2011-12 stake sale target of 400 billion rupees. It has raised only 11.45 billion rupees so far. "Worries about fiscal consolidation are there...it needs to be tackled and it will be tackled," he said. ($1=52.72 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)