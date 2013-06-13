* Plans to announce reforms by end-June
* India will also tackle natural gas, coal pricing
* Rupee still slides on lack of concrete steps
* Gold imports sharply down
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 13 India finance
minister's attempt on Thursday to win back market confidence by
pledging new reform measures and talking up the economy
disappointed investors who were hoping for concrete measures to
stop the rupee's slide to record lows.
Palaniappan Chidambaram pledged to lift caps on foreign
direct investments and revise locally produced gas prices and
power tariffs in a bid to narrow a current account deficit that
hit a record high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product in
the October-December quarter.
Chidambaram's promises come after Fitch Ratings on Wednesday
returned India's sovereign outlook back to "stable" from
"negative" a year after its downgrade, in a surprise endorsement
of the government's fiscal efforts.
Yet investors believe these longer-term measures are
unlikely to support a rupee being punished harder than other
emerging market currencies as part of a sell-off in the region
due to India's hefty current account deficit.
Indian regulators on Wednesday also announced an increase in
investment limits for government debt, but only for long-term
funds overseas. That is seen as unlikely to stop net sales of
more than $3 billion from debt markets over the past two weeks
from overseas investors.
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC
Bank, said Chidambaram's announcement in a news conference had
been disappointing.
"The only measure was the FII debt limit hike announced
yesterday, but with FIIs selling EM debt, that doesn't help much
either," Raina said, referring to foreign institutional
investors.
The rupee has slumped to a record low of 58.98 per dollar
this week, adding to concerns about the prospects of a recovery
in Asia's third largest economy.
Although wholesale inflation, with latest numbers due on
Friday, is expected to ease further, consumer prices remain
high. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely expected to
leave interest rates unchanged on Monday especially given the
weak rupee and the wide current account deficit.
"My appeal to everyone is we have to take a long-term view
of what's happening in India and what will be the results we
will achieve over a period of time," Chidambaram told the media
briefing.
"I think significant results have been achieved in last nine
months and I'm looking forward to more reforms."
"NO NEED TO PANIC"
However, analysts say a recovery in the rupee would be made
harder without concrete action. The rupee fell to
58.55/56 per dollar from a close of 57.79/80 on Wednesday, not
far from a record low of 58.98 hit on Tuesday.
The 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis point to
7.34 percent in the day, having risen 7 bps this month.
Traders expect the RBI may need to step in should the rupee
approach record lows again after last intervening on Tuesday.
India could take additional measures such as targeting
dollar demand from oil companies, but these stronger measures
are seen as unlikely given a perception among policy makers the
rupee falls are being driven by global factors.
Oil and gold contribute to about 45 percent of India's total
imports, the two biggest factors for the record-high current
account deficit.
Chidambaram urged investors to stop buying gold and added
that gold imports had declined from an average of $135 million
per day in the first half of May to $36 million in the second
half of that month.
"Practically no new imports have taken place in June due to
stockpiles lying with bullion dealers. Gold imports will be in
lesser quantities this month," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, former
chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
Bamalwa estimated $36 million to be the value of less than 1
tonne of gold imports.
Chidambaram reiterated that there was no need to panic about
the rupee, echoing comments from other officials. He added the
government would plough ahead, reviewing sectoral caps for
foreign direct investors in all sectors, including defence.
Asia's third largest oil consumer is also seeking to raise
prices of locally produced gas on the basis of a complex formula
suggested by a panel headed by an adviser to the prime minister.
The government is also looking to pass a measure allowing
cash-strapped power utilities to pass on the higher cost of
imported coal to customers.
Yet whether India can implement these steps is uncertain.
The government's ruling minority coalition also faces state
elections due before a general election next year, putting into
doubt whether it can keep fiscal discipline and pass reforms.
Another key concern remains the implementation of reforms.
India opened up the retail sector last year but toughened
some of the rules for potential foreign investors such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Meanwhile, its increase in diesel
prices last year cost it a partner in the ruling coalition.
