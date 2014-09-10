NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Indian finance minister has been discharged from a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, Jolly Ahuja, spokeswoman at Max Healthcare hospital told Reuters.

Arun Jaitley, 61, was admitted on Sept. 1 for a surgery to manage a long-standing diabetic condition.

Earlier, the finance ministry said Jaitley will miss a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations in Australia next week as he was still undergoing treatment.

Jaitley is responsible for both finance and defence in India's new government. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)