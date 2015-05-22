(Adds minister's comments on FDI, asset sales, debt management)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 22 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley struck a conciliatory tone towards investors on Friday,
promising to tax corporate profits at competitive rates and
saying the government would do all in its power to implement a
new national sales tax on time.
Foreign portfolio investors have complained about surprise
tax claims and, during a news conference to mark Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's first year in power, Jaitley said a judicial
resolution was in the works.
Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party had accused the
previous Congress-led government of "tax terrorism". But having
pledged to overhaul the tax regime, Modi's pro-business
government was caught flat-footed in a row with foreign
portfolio investors over demands they pay minimum alternate tax,
for which they had not previously been liable.
Addressing those concerns, Jaitley said taxes should be
applied fairly and promised to bring down the rate at which
companies pay tax on profits, reiterating a budget pledge to cut
the tax rate to 25 percent from 30 percent over four years.
"We must ... remove discretion, phase out exemptions and
bring the effective rate down to global levels," Jaitley said.
He also told reporters he hoped that the upper house of
parliament would "soon" pass an enabling amendment that would
make it possible to implement on time a new goods and services
tax that would unify Asia's No.3 economy into a common market.
The government failed to push through the GST legislation
before the end of parliament's budget session and was referred
to joint committee of both houses, creating concern that the
measure would not take effect as planned on April 1, 2016.
Jaitley acknowledged that there was a risk of "cutting it
too fine" but said the government would "make every effort to
ensure that there is no delay".
Giving an upbeat assessment of the economy, Jaitley
highlighted a 40 percent increase in foreign direct investment
in the government's first year and said that the ratio of bad
loans on the balance sheets of Indian banks was falling.
In other comments, he said the government plans to sell
stakes in state-run companies to strategic buyers to partly meet
its budget target for raising revenues from asset sales.
Of the total target of 690 billion rupees ($10.85 billion)
in asset sales, deals worth 500 billion rupees were already "in
the pipeline", Jaitley said.
Revenues and the fiscal deficit will improve this year,
after provisional data showed that the budget gap came in at 4
percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year to March
31, better than an upwardly revised target of 4.1 percent.
DEBT AGENCY
Jaitley said the government was in talks with the Reserve
Bank of India on setting up an independent public debt
management agency (PDMA).
The comments came after the government last month withdrew
proposals to set up the agency, with Jaitley adding then that
the government would consult with the central bank and unveil a
new roadmap.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan last week denied the central
bank was against the idea of a public debt office, and said
there was no difference of opinion between the central bank and
the government on the issue.
Jaitley did say, however, that he would favour a cut in
interest rates and that the value of the rupee should be market
driven. The RBI, which has cut interest rates twice this year,
holds its next policy meeting in early June.
($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques
and Simon Cameron-Moore)