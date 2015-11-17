* Seeks to quiet critics in Modi's party
* Willing to discuss "all issues" with opposition on GST
* To commit higher revenues to infrastructure projects
* Sticks to current fiscal deficit goal of 3.9 pct of GDP
(Adds quotes, context)
By Manoj Kumar
DUBAI, Nov 17 India's finance minister said on
Tuesday he would prioritise growth over cutting the budget
deficit, urging critics in his ruling party and the political
opposition to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic
reform agenda.
Modi is seeking to regain the initiative after a bruising
election setback in India's third most populous state earlier
this month triggered a minor rebellion by elders in his
nationalist party.
With parliament due to convene for its winter session on
Nov. 26, the opposition has been emboldened by its gains in the
eastern state of Bihar.
Arun Jaitley brushed aside the restive senior leaders in his
party, saying "people must have a sense of responsibility when
they speak." He was speaking to Reuters over breakfast at his
hotel in Dubai during a visit to attract investments from Middle
Eastern sovereign wealth funds.
Modi won India's strongest general election mandate in three
decades in May 2014, but the Congress party he vanquished has
fought a successful rearguard action against his reforms in the
upper house, which represents India's federal states.
That has prevented the passage of a national goods and
services tax (GST) - what would be the most ambitious tax reform
since independence in 1947. By unifying Asia's third-largest
economy into a single market the GST would add as much as two
percentage points to the economy, some have estimated.
Jaitley said the government was ready to discuss all issues
with the opposition to pass a key constitutional amendment that
would pave the way for the GST to become law.
"Without compromising on the architecture itself, and
keeping a general consensus between the states and the centre in
mind, I think a discussion is reasonably possible," he said,
signalling flexibility over a proposed state levy that some say
would make the tax complex to administer and defeat its original
aim of cutting red tape.
GROWTH FIRST
India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world,
outpacing even China. Jaitley said he hoped growth would exceed
7.3 percent in the fiscal year to March, and had the potential
to reach rates of 8-10 percent.
In his budget, he estimated growth of 8.1 to 8.5 percent in
the current fiscal year. The World Bank has, meanwhile, forecast
growth of 7.5 percent.
The government seeks faster growth to create work for the
one million young Indians who enter the workforce every month.
With corporate and bank balance sheets strained, the government
would prefer to channel buoyant tax receipts into infrastructure
spending rather than slash its deficit target.
"I would stick to my fiscal deficit target of 3.9 percent
(of gross domestic product) this year and the priority will be
to spend whatever resources the government has within the fiscal
deficit target," said the 62-year-old lawyer, a member of Modi's
inner circle and cabinet heavyweight.
Jaitley declined to be drawn on the fiscal deficit target
that the government would set at its next budget.
In addition to the GST, the government plans to push ahead
in the winter session of parliament with reforms to bankruptcy
law, changes to foreign direct investment rules and a faster
disputes resolution mechanism for public contracts.
Last week, the government eased foreign direct investment
(FDI) rules for 15 sectors.
Courting deep-pocketed sovereign wealth funds in the Middle
East, Jaitley said he expected the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA) to start investing in India soon and eventually
commit up to $75 billion.
ADIA's first investment in India could be with India's
National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, a government
vehicle set up in August with a mandate to co-invest with
strategic partners and own 49 percent of projects.
"Long-term investors want to ensure predictability, growth
and returns. We also need to have legal structures in place,"
Jaitley said.
"India has now proved to the world its commitment to
reforms. India is growing faster than other emerging markets.
There is a stability and predictability of the policy regime."
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Malini Menon, Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)