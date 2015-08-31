(Adds Mehrishi's new job)
By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Aug 31 The Indian government plans to
change the Reserve Bank of India Act before the end of the
fiscal year so it can set up a new committee to direct the
country's monetary policy, retiring Finance Secretary Rajiv
Mehrishi told Reuters.
The committee would be comprised of appointees from the
government, the Reserve Bank of India, and independent members
appointed by the government, but any changes have to be approved
by the parliament, which has blocked other government bills.
"An attempt will be made to bring in by December. If it
cannot be done by December, then of course by February,"
Mehrishi said in an interview on Sunday, just before his last
day in the job.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Mehrishi
as the top official of the India's Interior Ministry for two
years' period.
The central bank and finance ministry have been trying to
resolve differences over the panel's composition - chiefly over
the balance of representation between government and RBI
appointees.
The finance ministry last month signalled a willingness to
retreat from a blueprint that would have ensured its effective
control over a seven-member committee.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the central bank and
government have reached a "broad consensus" on the composition
of a rate panel, without disclosing details.
Mehrishi said the composition of the panel would reflect the
views of Rajan, the government and lawmakers, but details would
be disclosed first to the parliament.
"His views have been noted and would be taken into account
in making any decision. But what the decision is does not depend
solely on the RBI governor," Mehrishi said.
The government also plans to set up an independent public
debt management agency (PDMA), mainly under New Delhi's control,
in the current fiscal year, which ends next March, he said.
He said the finance ministry had agreed in principle with
the RBI to allow Indian bonds to be settled through Euroclear,
the world's largest securities settlement system, as part of
efforts to boost capital inflows and deepen the bond market.
"It is a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) requirement
so RBI has to consult the government," he said. "So we will
respond to RBI. I think this week or latest by next week."
RBI officials were not immediately available for comment.
RATES OUT OF SYNCH
Mehrishi said the RBI's high policy rate - now at 7.25
percent - was out of synch as it was encouraging inflows of
volatile "hot" money into Indian markets.
"We have to find some kind of (middle way) via media where
we do not incentivise the parking of hot money in India,"
Mehrishi said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has called for lower rates to
boost domestic demand and investments. However, under a historic
monetary policy overhall agreed to between the RBI and the
government in February, RBI Governor Rajan has a specific
mandate to control inflation, meaning price stability takes
priority in policy making.
Mehrishi said high interest rates were putting pressure on
companies to borrow money abroad and making government borrowing
more expensive.
However, he said the central bank was the best judge to
decide policy rates which have to be seen from monetary policy
perspective as well as liquidity in the market.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine & Shri
Navaratnam)