India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday that he expects headline inflation to be in a range of 6-7 percent by end of March 2012, slower than the 7.47 percent increase in December.
India's headline inflation slowed in December to a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically, but the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold next week.
The country's economic growth is slowing after a prolonged bout of monetary policy tightening that has seen 13 interest rate increases since March 2010, as well as sluggish investment and weak global conditions.
Mukherjee, who was speaking at a televised function, also said that the next few months of the fiscal year are expected to be difficult for the economy.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.