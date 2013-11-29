India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
MUMBAI Consumer inflation in India is entrenched due to high food and fuel prices, and monetary policy has little impact in curbing these prices, said Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday.
"I have been advised that inflation has got entrenched and monetary policy does not have any or has very little impact on food prices and fuel prices," Chidambaram said at India Economic Conclave 2013 on ET Now television channel.
India's consumer price index inflation quickened to 10.09 percent in October, higher than 9.84 percent in September due to food and fuel prices, fuelling expectations of a rate increase by the central bank at its next policy review on December 18.
"Demand (for food and fuel) is being stoked by the fact that we have high fiscal deficit and that fiscal deficit was not contained for a fairly long period, I think over a period of two years," Chidambaram said.
The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 50 basis points over October and September to fight stubborn and elevated CPI even as economic growth languished close to a decade low of 5 percent.
Chidambaram also said he expects India to grow 6 percent in the 2014/15 fiscal year ending March 2015, 7 percent the following year and 8 percent in the next.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
The S&P 500 cut earlier losses on Monday to end slightly lower, while the Dow declined for an eighth straight session, as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.