Jan 17 India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday that he expects headline inflation to be in a range of 6-7 percent by end of March 2012, slower than the 7.47 percent increase in December.

India's headline inflation slowed in December to a two-year low as food price pressure eased dramatically, but the central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold next week.

The country's economic growth is slowing after a prolonged bout of monetary policy tightening that has seen 13 interest rate increases since March 2010, as well as sluggish investment and weak global conditions.

Mukherjee, who was speaking at a televised function, also said that the next few months of the fiscal year are expected to be difficult for the economy. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Harish Nambiar)