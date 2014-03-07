(Updates to add quotes, details)
NEW DELHI, March 7 India's government has the
right to set the country's inflation target, while the central
bank's role is to implement the decision, Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram said in a joint news conference with the central
bank governor.
The comment by Chidambaram come after a Reserve Bank of
India panel in January proposed moving to an inflation target of
4 percent in three years, with a 2 percent band on either side
when setting monetary policy, sharply below current levels.
The recommendation raised concerns about a potential clash
with the traditionally more pro-growth finance ministry, which
were further reinforced after RBI surprised investors in January
by raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point, its
third hike in five months.
But Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has since
publicly reiterated his agreement that the government and
parliament would have the final say in any decision on whether
to adopt an inflation target.
"The sovereign has the right to set the (inflation) target,
and then the central bank has the mandate to take steps to
achieve that target," said Chidambaram as Rajan sat by his side.
"I think there is a degree of convergence on the way to go
forward, and I sincerely hope that in the years ahead we will be
able to take this forward."
Rajan and Chidambaram addressed reporters after an RBI board
meeting in New Delhi, which was attended by the finance
minister.
Finance ministers traditionally attend RBI board meetings
when they are held in the country's capital.
RBI's recent rate hikes come as the Congress-led ruling
coalition faces general elections set to kick off on April 7.
The opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party leads most national
polls.
The focus on inflation targeting had raised expectations the
RBI would focus primarily on bringing down consumer prices at
the exclusion of growth, even though Rajan has repeatedly said
he does not see a trade-off between both.
"The RBI is obviously worried about growth as much it is
worried about inflation. The key question is how we go about
achieving high growth with low inflation," Rajan said on Friday.
Rajan made the comments after moments earlier Chidambaram
had said it was important for India to achieve both the goals of
price stability and growth.
India's retail inflation has remained near 10 percent for
the last three years mainly driven by food inflation, despite
economic growth struggling at a decade low of nearly 5 percent.
