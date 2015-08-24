US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW DELHI Aug 24 Indian financial markets are in turmoil as a result of external factors and they should soon settle down, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
He spoke after a huge selloff in Chinese stocks following a recent devaluation of its yuan currency sent the Indian rupee to its lowest level since Sept. 2013.
India's benchmark BSE index plunged more than 4 percent to its lowest since Oct. 2014 amid falls in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)