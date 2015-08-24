Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
NEW DELHI Indian financial markets are in turmoil as a result of external factors and they should soon settle down, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
He spoke after a huge selloff in Chinese stocks following a recent devaluation of its yuan currency sent the Indian rupee to its lowest level since Sept. 2013.
The BSE Sensex plunged more than 4 percent to its lowest since Oct. 2014 amid falls in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS).
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.