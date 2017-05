NEW DELHI Dec 16 The Indian government on Friday said tax dodgers have time until end-March 2017 to come clean under a scheme unveiled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last month.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told reporters that those who fail to declare their untaxed income under the scheme will have to pay minimum 77 percent and up to 100 percent in tax and fines. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)