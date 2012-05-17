BRIEF-Jet Airways & Aeromexico sign codeshare MoU
* Says Jet Airways and Aeromexico sign landmark codeshare MoU to promote travel between India and Mexico
NEW DELHI May 17 Foreign direct investment and portfolio flows into India remain strong, finance ministry officials told global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday, while making a pitch for a ratings upgrade.
Fitch officials are visiting officials in New Delhi a day after the rupee plunged to a record low, under pressure from global risk aversion and India's widening fiscal and current account deficit.
In April, Standard & Poor's downgraded the outlook for India to negative from stable, citing poor fiscal health and deteriorating economic indicators. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
* Says Jet Airways and Aeromexico sign landmark codeshare MoU to promote travel between India and Mexico
* TP Ajmer Distribution Limited signs distribution franchisee agreement with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam