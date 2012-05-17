NEW DELHI May 17 Foreign direct investment and portfolio flows into India remain strong, finance ministry officials told global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday, while making a pitch for a ratings upgrade.

Fitch officials are visiting officials in New Delhi a day after the rupee plunged to a record low, under pressure from global risk aversion and India's widening fiscal and current account deficit.

In April, Standard & Poor's downgraded the outlook for India to negative from stable, citing poor fiscal health and deteriorating economic indicators. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)