NEW DELHI, March 18 There is a case for the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut policy rates, and the central
bank should take comfort from the government's efforts to cut
the fiscal deficit, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told
Bloomberg TV India on Monday.
The RBI is expected to cut policy rates on Tuesday,
according to a Reuters poll, after the weakest economic growth
in a decade, slowing inflation and a commitment by the
government to contain its fiscal deficit.
