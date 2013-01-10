MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram plans to meet investors in Asia and
Europe this month in a drive to try and boost capital flows into
Asia's third-largest economy, four sources with direct knowledge
of the plan said.
He is expected to start his foreign tour in Hong Kong on
Jan. 22 and visit Singapore the following day, and will be
seeking to reassure investors given concerns about the health of
the Indian economy and fate of proposed reforms, the sources
said.
They did not wish to be named as the details are not yet
public.
Chidambaram, who will be accompanied by economic affairs
secretary Arvind Mayaram, also plans to visit Frankfurt and
London after the Asia roadshows, the sources said.
India's economy is set to post its lowest growth in a decade
in the fiscal year ending in March and its investment grade
credit rating is at risk if the government fails to mend its
finances and rein in a bloated fiscal deficit.
The current account deficit widened to 5.4 percent of gross
domestic product in the September quarter, although Chidambaram
said this month that foreign investment flows should be able to
finance the deficit without drawing on currency reserves.
Banks including Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Deutsche Bank are organising the
roadshows, the sources said. The Mumbai-based spokesmen for the
banks declined to comment.
Chidambaram may visit the United States to meet
institutional investors after presenting the federal budget next
month, two of the sources said.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI and Rajesh Kumar
Singh in NEW DELHI; Additional reporting by Neha Dasgupta;
Editing by Susan Fenton)