NEW DELHI Nov 22 India's central bank is monitoring forex markets and will take required action as the situation unfolds, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Tuesday in a statement, after the local currency skidded to an all-time low.

The rupee on Tuesday touched a record low of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)