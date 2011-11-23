NEW DELHI Nov 23 India's finance ministry is not in favour of any "undue" intervention by the central bank in the forex market to prop up the rupee, a senior finance ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the local currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.

"We are not in favour of undue interventions by the Reserve Bank except to check volatility, because of macro-economic implications for the next year," the source, who declined to be named, said.

"The rupee is depreciating mainly because of external reasons which are outside our control."

The rupee on Tuesday slid to an all-time low of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors continued to pare their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy on lingering global uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic economy.

The partially convertible currency, however, bounced back more than 1 percent on Wednesday after suspected central bank intervention.

The comments endorse the stand taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has always maintained that it does not protect any particular level on the rupee and would only intervene to iron out excessive volatility.

The Reserve Bank of India operates independently on monetary issues but often consults the government on important policy moves.

"We expect the rupee to remain around 50 for next three months," the source said.

"It should firm up to around 45 over a period of 5-6 months...if the situation in the euro zone does not deteriorate." (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)