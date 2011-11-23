NEW DELHI Nov 23 India's finance ministry
is not in favour of any "undue" intervention by the central bank
in the forex market to prop up the rupee, a senior finance
ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday, a day after the local
currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.
"We are not in favour of undue interventions by the Reserve
Bank except to check volatility, because of macro-economic
implications for the next year," the source, who declined to be
named, said.
"The rupee is depreciating mainly because of external
reasons which are outside our control."
The rupee on Tuesday slid to an all-time low of 52.73
against the U.S. dollar as foreign investors continued to pare
their exposure to Asia's third-largest economy on lingering
global uncertainty and mounting worries over the domestic
economy.
The partially convertible currency, however, bounced back
more than 1 percent on Wednesday after suspected central bank
intervention.
The comments endorse the stand taken by the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI), which has always maintained that it does not
protect any particular level on the rupee and would only
intervene to iron out excessive volatility.
The Reserve Bank of India operates independently on monetary
issues but often consults the government on important policy
moves.
"We expect the rupee to remain around 50 for next three
months," the source said.
"It should firm up to around 45 over a period of 5-6
months...if the situation in the euro zone does not
deteriorate."
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)