BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 22 The Indian government plans to sell stakes in state-run companies through strategic sales to partly meet its target for raising revenues from asset sales, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
Addressing a news conference, Jaitley also said banks' bad loans had come down in the quarter that ended in March.
Non-performing loans weighing on banks' balance sheets have acted as a drag on an investment-driven recovery that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-year-old government wants to bring about. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing byDouglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago