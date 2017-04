NEW DELHI Oct 7 India will unveil a new monetary policy framework by the end of January 2015, a finance ministry official told reporters on Tuesday.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said the government will set the new inflation target which will be implemented by a monetary policy panel.

In January, a Reserve Bank of India panel headed by deputy bank governor Urjit Patel recommended a policy framework that would lead to 6 percent consumer price inflation by 2016. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)