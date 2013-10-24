NEW DELHI Oct 24 Singapore Airlines
has won the Indian Foreign Investment Promotion Board's approval
to set up a full-service airline in the country in a joint
venture with the Tata conglomerate, a senior finance ministry
official said.
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram, who was speaking
to reporters after a meeting of the FIPB on Thursday, did not
give further details.
Singapore Airlines will make an initial investment of $49
million for a 49 percent stake in the joint-venture company,
while the Tata Group will initially invest $51 million for the
remaining stake, the companies have said.
The JV airline needs a slew of other regulatory approvals
before it can start operations.
Mayaram also said the FIPB approved a foreign direct
investment proposal by a unit of SingTel, but did not
elaborate.
The SingTel unit wants to increase its stake to 100 percent
in a long-distance phone business in India by buying out stakes
held by its local minority partners, after the government
removed a 74 percent foreign holding cap in telecom companies.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
editing by Malini Menon)