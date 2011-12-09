* Fire tears through seven-story private hospital
* Most of 84 dead suffocated in intensive care ward
* Fire fighers take an hour to arrive, witnesses say
* Police arrest six hospital directors for negligence
By Shamik Paul
KOLKATA, India, Dec 9 A fire tore through
a seven-storey private hospital in the eastern Indian city of
Kolkata before dawn on Friday, killing at least 84 people, most
of them intensive care patients who were asleep and suffocated
in the fumes.
Thick smoke engulfed the crowded hospital and
fire-fighters smashed windows to evacuate people down ladders
and with sheets from upper floors. Other patients were wheeled
out on trolleys.
Rescue workers and locals criticised a lack of
safety equipment and said staff fled the scene leaving windows
and doors locked. The hospital had been warned there was a fire
hazard months ago, state officials said.
"My sons and I rushed to the hospital and started breaking
the windows so that some of the smoke would escape," said
35-year-old Saraswati Mondal, who lives in a crowded shanty town
near the clinic in south Kolkata.
"As we broke the windows we could hear the patients crying
out for help," said Mondal said.
The fire broke out in the basement and flames and
smoke quickly spread through the building through
air-conditioning shafts. Witnesses said the fire brigade took an
hour to arrive. Police arrested six of the hospital's directors
for negligence.
By mid-morning, the flames were under control and rescue
workers had begun to bring the dead from the still-smoking
building, including at least two children whose bodies were
covered by green blankets, a Reuters witness said.
Kolkata's Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Ghosh said 84
people died in the incident, Indian news agency PTI reported.
West Bengal's fire service head Javed Khan said the hospital
did not have proper fire-fighting equipment.
The vice-president of the AMRI hospital, in a mostly
middle-income area of Kolkata, told reporters at least 73 people
died in the blaze, all but three of them patients.
He said 90 more were evacuated and that the hospital
complied with statutory safety rules.
"The fire was detected at 3.30 (a.m.)...we called the fire
brigade within five to 10 minutes," S. Upadhyay told a news
conference.
Angry local residents accused the hospital authorities of
reacting too slowly and not helping patients to safety, and
pointed out another fire had broken out there three years ago.
That time there were no casualties.
Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, was for years
the capital of British-ruled India. It is one of South Asia's
largest cities, known as much for literary culture as for
cramped slums. It is now the capital of West Bengal.
"It was horrifying that the hospital authorities did not
make any effort to rescue trapped patients," Subrata Mukherjee,
West Bengal's health minister told cable network NDTV.
The state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, immediately
cancelled the operating licence for the hospital, part of a
prominent chain of clinics in the city.
"Law will take its own course. Those responsible for so many
deaths will be dealt with seriously," Banerjee told reporters.
Shares in the conglomerate that partly owns the
AMRI chain, Emami Ltd, fell 2.3 percent to 390.95
rupees on Friday.
