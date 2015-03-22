NEW DELHI, March 22 Fire broke out in an
air-conditioning block in India's parliament complex on Sunday,
but was brought under control before it could injure anyone or
damage the main buildings, officials said.
Local media reported the blaze was caused by a short-circuit
in an air conditioning power unit close to a boundary wall at
the New Delhi compound.
But a senior official at the lower house of parliament said
it was still not clear what started the fire and Indian
President Pranab Mukherjee called for an urgent investigation.
"The complete safety and security of the parliament complex
must be ensured at all times," Mukherjee said.
The complex contains the upper and lower houses of
parliament of the world's biggest democracy. No lawmakers were
sitting when the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.
Ten fire engines took about half an hour to put out the
blaze said Delhi Fire Service director, A.K. Sharma.
"As of now I am confirming that there is no fire and there
is no injury to anybody," Sharma added.
(Reporting by Malini Menon and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)