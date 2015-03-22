NEW DELHI, March 22 Fire broke out in an air-conditioning block in India's parliament complex on Sunday, but was brought under control before it could injure anyone or damage the main buildings, officials said.

Local media reported the blaze was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioning power unit close to a boundary wall at the New Delhi compound.

But a senior official at the lower house of parliament said it was still not clear what started the fire and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee called for an urgent investigation.

"The complete safety and security of the parliament complex must be ensured at all times," Mukherjee said.

The complex contains the upper and lower houses of parliament of the world's biggest democracy. No lawmakers were sitting when the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

Ten fire engines took about half an hour to put out the blaze said Delhi Fire Service director, A.K. Sharma.

"As of now I am confirming that there is no fire and there is no injury to anybody," Sharma added. (Reporting by Malini Menon and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)