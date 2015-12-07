MUMBAI Dec 7 A warehouse fire swept through a
slum in the Indian city of Mumbai on Monday after triggering a
series of gas cylinder explosions, fire brigade and police
officials said.
The officials said it was too soon to provide details on
damage or casualties, but said rescue operations were under way.
Witnesses on Twitter reported multiple explosions and posted
photographs and film footage of a plume of black smoke rising
above the densely populated area in the north of the city.
