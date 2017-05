NEW DELHI, April 10 More than 200 people were injured and at least 60 were feared after a fire broke out at a temple in the southern Indian state of Kerala early on Sunday, TV news channels reported, quoting officials.

Fireworks during the Hindu new year celebrations probably caused the fire, state home minister Ramesh Chennithala told Times Now.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the temple in Kollam district for the fireworks display. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Ryan Woo)