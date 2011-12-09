NEW DELHI Dec 9 Fire swept through a
hospital in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on Friday,
killing at least 40 people, most of them patients, officials
said.
The flames had yet to be brought under control and
authorities did not know if there were still people trapped
inside.
Local television channels showed patients being rolled out
on stretchers and distraught relatives waiting outside the
hospital as a thick layer of smoke engulfed the seven-storey
building.
"I still don't have the details of the casualties, but the
toll is very high. We have already transferred at least 40 dead
bodies," the Chief Minister of West Bengal state, Mamata
Banerjee, said.
Two dozen fire trucks were sent to douse the blaze and
evacuate the building, but thick smoke hindered rescue
operations, officials said.
"The hospital is such that neither the ladders nor the fire
brigades could get through ... so the rescue operations got a
little delayed and in that time the smoke had risen up to the
higher levels," Firhad Hakim, the state's Urban Development
Minister, told reporters.
Authorities believe the fire started in the early hours in
the basement where flammable materials such as oxygen cylinders
were stored.
(Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Matthias Williams and
Nick Macfie)