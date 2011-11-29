BANGALORE/MUMBAI India's fiscal deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target and reach 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees more from the market, a Reuters poll showed.

In a survey of 15 economists and analysts, carried out in the past week, forecasts for additional borrowing ranged from 150 billion rupees to 500 billion rupees.

The government's target for the fiscal deficit in the year ending March 2012 is 4.6 percent of GDP. But in the poll, the median estimate was nearly one percentage point higher, at 5.5 percent.

In recent years, the government has had a strong track record of meeting its deficit targets, helped by robust growth and revenue collections.

In the past five fiscal years, the deficit targets were largely met except in the year ended March 2009 when the central government, facing a global financial crisis, spent an additional 1.5 trillion rupees to cover its farm debt and subsidy programmes.

"There is an undeniable need for the government to offer realistic estimates on the scale of deficit expected, rather than offer conservative forecasts as this could hurt the credibility of the authorities at a later stage," said Radhika Rao, economist at Forecast PTE in Singapore.

A few economists in the survey said that official GDP growth expectations for the fiscal year ending March 2012 were too optimistic in the first place, and had skewed revenue estimates.

With successive interest rate increases knocking growth further down, economists now expect the government to opt for additional funding to bridge the gap.

"The additional borrowing announcement is likely to dampen bond market sentiment and push bond yields higher. However, the upside could be limited depending upon the quantum/timing of open market operations buyback by the RBI," Shubhra Mittal, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.

The government in late September increased borrowing in the second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was unlikely to impact the fiscal deficit target.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised rates 13 times since mid-March 2010 with the last hike in October. It expects growth to clock in around 7.6 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2012, much below the 8.5 percent recorded last year.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for the current fiscal year.

The slowing global economy has prompted foreign funds to stay away from riskier assets, pulling India's main stock index .BSESN down 22 percent so far this year.

This has made matters worse for the government, which had sought to fund part of its deficit by raising about 400 billion rupees through the sale of stakes in government-owned companies.

None of the economists polled expect the government to meet its divestment target.

Reaching targets for initial public offers and follow-on offers of government stakes "seems difficult," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital in Mumbai.

The Indian government has raised only about $250 million through the $1 billion public offer in Power Finance Corp (PWFC.NS) in May, the only divestment so far this fiscal year.

