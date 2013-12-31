NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's fiscal deficit touched 5.1 trillion rupees ($82.32 billion) during April-November, or 93.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Tuesday.

Net tax receipts touched 3.96 trillion rupees in the first eight months of the current fiscal year to March 2014, while total expenditure was 10.21 trillion rupees.

In the annual budget presented in February, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had committed to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year from 4.9 percent a year ago. ($1 = 61.9550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)