NEW DELHI, July 31 India's fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the 2014/15 financial year touched 2,978.59 billion rupees ($49.2 billion), or 56.1 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Thursday.

The deficit was 48.4 percent during the comparable period in the previous fiscal year.

Net tax receipts were at 990.87 billion rupees in the first three months of the current fiscal year to March 2014, while total expenditure was about 4.14 trillion rupees.

