* Govt seen borrowing additional 353 bln rupees by March
* Polled economists say divestment target cannot be met
By Deepti Govind and Swati Bhat
BANGALORE/MUMBAI, Nov 29 India's fiscal
deficit is likely to breach the budgeted target and reach 5.5
percent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year,
forcing New Delhi to borrow 353 billion rupees ($6.8 billion)
more from the market, a Reuters poll showed.
In a survey of 15 economists and analysts, carried out in
the past week, forecasts for additional borrowing ranged from
150 billion rupees to 500 billion rupees.
The government's target for the fiscal deficit in the year
ending March 2012 is 4.6 percent of GDP. But in the poll, the
median estimate was nearly one percentage point higher, at 5.5
percent.
In recent years, the Indian government has had a strong
track record of meeting its deficit targets, helped by robust
growth and revenue collections.
In the past five fiscal years, the deficit targets were
largely met except in the year ended March 2009 when the central
government, facing a global financial crisis, spent an
additional 1.5 trillion rupees to cover its farm debt and
subsidy programmes.
"There is an undeniable need for the government to offer
realistic estimates on the scale of deficit expected, rather
than offer conservative forecasts as this could hurt the
credibility of the authorities at a later stage," said Radhika
Rao, economist at Forecast PTE in Singapore.
A few economists in the survey said that official GDP growth
expectations for the fiscal year ending March 2012 were too
optimistic in the first place, and had skewed revenue estimates.
With successive interest rate increases knocking growth
further down, economists now expect the government to opt for
additional funding to bridge the gap.
"The additional borrowing announcement is likely to dampen
bond market sentiment and push bond yields higher. However, the
upside could be limited depending upon the quantum/timing of
open market operations buyback by the RBI," Shubhra Mittal, an
economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said.
The government in late September increased borrowing in the
second half of the fiscal year to 2.2 trillion rupees from the
budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees, but said this was unlikely to
impact the fiscal deficit target.
India's central bank has raised rates 13 times since
mid-March 2010 with the last hike in October. It expects growth
to clock in around 7.6 percent in the fiscal year ending March
2012, much below the 8.5 percent recorded last year.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee on Friday sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the current fiscal year.
The slowing global economy has prompted foreign funds to
stay away from riskier assets, pulling India's main stock index
down 22 percent so far this year.
This has made matters worse for the government, which had
sought to fund part of its deficit by raising about 400 billion
rupees through the sale of stakes in government-owned companies.
None of the economists polled expect the government to meet
its divestment target.
Reaching targets for initial public offers and follow-on
offers of government stakes "seems difficult," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital in Mumbai.
The Indian government has raised only about $250 million
through the $1 billion public offer in Power Finance Corp
in May, the only divestment so far this fiscal year.
($1 = 52 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Richard Borsuk)