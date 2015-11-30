BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit reached 4.11 trillion rupees ($61.67 billion) during April-October or 74 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.
The deficit was 89.6 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts were 4.29 trillion rupees ($64.37 billion)in the first seven months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2016, while total spending touched 10.22 trillion rupees.
($1 = 66.6500 Indian rupees)
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.