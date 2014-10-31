BUZZ-India's NALCO slumps; govt to sell up to 10 pct stake in co
** Shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd fall as much as 6.74 pct to lowest since March 8
NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's fiscal deficit was 4.39 trillion rupees ($71.5 billion) during April-September, or 82.6 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.
The deficit was 76 percent during the comparable period in the previous fiscal year.
Net tax receipts were at 3.23 trillion rupees ($52.60 billion) in the first half of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2015. (1 US dollar = 61.4100 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
