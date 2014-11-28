NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's fiscal deficit was 4.76 trillion rupees ($76.77 billion) during April-October, or 89.6 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was 84.4 percent during the comparable period in the previous fiscal year.

Net tax receipts were at 3.69 trillion rupees ($59.52 billion) in the first seven months of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2015.

