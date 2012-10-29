A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

NEW DELHI Finance Minister said on Monday he hoped the RBI would take note of the government's fiscal consolidation plan as the government pushes ahead with initiatives to stimulate a sluggish economy.

P. Chidambaram's comments came a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) quarterly policy review. The central bank, which is not expected to cut rates on Tuesday, has previously called for fiscal consolidation measures from the government.

India will attempt to cut its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of its GDP by 2017, from 5.8 percent in the 2011/2012 fiscal year, he said in a press conference.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)