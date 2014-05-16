MUMBAI May 16 The new Indian government must
focus on boosting growth, by spurring a pick-up in investments,
Fitch Ratings said on Friday, calling this the most important
issue from a sovereign credit perspective.
"The most salient issue for the new government from a
sovereign credit perspective seems to get growth back to higher
sustainable levels, which would require a strong pick up in
investments," Thomas Rookmaaker, director in the sovereign
ratings group at Fitch wrote in an emailed statement.
Fitch added the investment climate can be strengthened by
measures including "a clear strategy" for fiscal consolidation,
creating a low inflation environment and a new push towards
structural reforms, including reducing red tape and easing
infrastructure bottlenecks.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)