Jan 20 Fitch - Achieving a credible, low inflation environment is a key factor for India Fitch- Falling commodity, food prices,gradual decline in long-term inflation expectations, have created a more benign inflationary environment recently Fitch- The extent to which the rate cut would have a long-term positive effect on bank asset quality remains uncertain Fitch - India's high public debt burden and deficit have been a long-standing key weakness for its sovereign credit profile