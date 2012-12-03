MUMBAI Dec 3 India's sovereign rating could be
cut if the government loosens fiscal policy in the runup to
elections due by 2014 or sees a prolonged slowdown in economic
growth, ratings agency Fitch said on Monday.
Both Fitch and Standard and Poor's earlier this year cut
their ratings outlooks for Asia's third-largest economy to
negative, putting the country in danger of being the first of
the BRICS grouping of fast-growing economies to be downgraded to
junk status.
Fitch said weak GDP data on Friday confirmed the slowdown in
the economy, and recent reform proposals by the government,
while potentially supportive of growth, would need time to work
and face political risks in their implementation.
"Policy slippage and/or mounting evidence of a structural
decline in the trend growth rate, such as protracted relatively
weak economic data, could cause the ratings to be downgraded,"
its report said.
The Indian economy extended its long slump in the September
quarter, growing only 5.3 percent, below the 5.5 percent
expansion seen in the three months to June, keeping it on track
for its worst year in a decade.
The ratings agency expects economic recovery to be shallow
with real GDP falling to 6 percent in the current fiscal year
from 6.5 percent in the previous year before recovering to 7
percent in the year that ends March 2014.
The agency, however, pointed out that the upbeat HSBC PMI
reading earlier in the day suggests that growth may have
troughed. India's manufacturing sector beat the expectations of
economists to grow at its fastest pace in five months in
November, boosted by strong export orders and a surge in output,
a business survey showed on Monday.
"However, tight fiscal and monetary policy settings decrease
the authorities' scope to support growth amid stubbornly high
inflation and a commitment to consolidating public finances,"
the report said.
Fitch said several of the proposals announced by the
government require legislative approval and policy reversals
cannot be ruled out.
The government opened doors for foreign direct investment
into sectors like multi-brand retail in mid-September but the
parliament remains in deadlock, with no decisions reached since
the start of the winter session on Nov. 22.
"The approach of general elections in 2014 means there is
little time to fully enact reform. These risks are reflected in
the Negative Outlook," Fitch added.
Fitch also pointed out that the government's five-year road
map for reducing the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP by
2016-17 is a stronger statement of intent than seen in some
time, but added that India's track record of delivering on
fiscal policy goals has not been encouraging.
"A loosening in fiscal policy ahead of the elections could
further weaken India's public finances and put pressure on the
ratings," it said.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)