By Rafael Nam and Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 12 Fitch Ratings returned India's
sovereign outlook back to "stable" from "negative" a year after
its initial downgrade, surprising markets with a validation of
the government's efforts to contain the fiscal deficit and
revive economic growth.
The upgrade is likely to be a welcome relief to the
government, coming during a period when the rupee had
slumped to a record low, and be seen as a reward after months of
efforts to cut spending, passing fiscal reforms, and wooing
foreign investors.
Analysts, however, were sceptical about the upgrade,
reflecting their pessimism about economic growth prospects at a
time when inflation, although easing, remains high while the
current account deficit remains a thorn to policy makers.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's minority coalition also
faces important state votes due before a national election next
year, putting into doubt whether it can keep fiscal discipline
and pass additional reforms in a gridlocked parliament.
"Challenges remain on the macro economy front, with the
weakening rupee and the uncontrollable current account deficit,"
said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, equity head at SMC Global
Securities in New Delhi.
"There is still a long way to go for a rating upgrade."
The rupee extended gains on the news, ending up at
57.79/80, well above its Tuesday close of 58.39/40 and its
record low of 58.98, also on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield recovered
from earlier falls, ending down 1 basis point at 7.29 percent.
Stock markets were closed when Fitch made its statement.
Government officials had lobbied Fitch hard after its
outlook downgrade almost exactly a year ago. That action came
after Standard & Poor's first cut India's outlook to "negative"
in April, threatening to push the country into "junk" status.
The threat of downgrades had spurred India to unveil a slew
of measures since September, including opening up the aviation
and retail sectors to foreign investors in spite of strong
political opposition.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also vowed to contain the
fiscal deficit at 4.8 percent of gross domestic product for the
year ending in March by cutting spending and raising revenue.
"The authorities were successful in containing the upward
pressure on the central government budget deficit in the face of
a weaker-than-expected economy," Fitch said.
"The authorities have also begun to address structural
factors that have weakened the investment climate and growth
prospects."
The credit agency added inflation had shown "pronounced"
signs of easing and forecast the economy would recover to growth
of 5.7 percent of GDP in fiscal 2014 and 6.5 percent in fiscal
2015.
DOUBTS PERSIST
In upgrading India, Fitch appeared more optimistic than many
analysts, or rival Standard & Poor's, which last month
reaffirmed its "negative" outlook on India, warning of the need
to follow through on reforms and the government's high fiscal
deficit and heavy borrowing.
Analysts fear increased government spending on populist
welfare programmes ahead of elections due by May 2014. India has
also struggled to implement some of its reform measures,
especially regarding the retail sector.
In the economy, India continues to be constrained by a
current account deficit that hit a record 6.7 percent of GDP in
the October-December quarter, although India has recently
introduced curbs to gold imports.
As a result, the rupee has been particularly hit as part of
a sell-off in most emerging currencies, having fallen more than
8 percent since the beginning of May to record lows.
Although the economy is expected to recover modestly after
growing at a decade low of 5 percent in the previous fiscal
year, data on Wednesday showed consumer inflation eased only
slightly in May.
As a result, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold
interest rates at its policy review next week after cutting by
three-quarters of a percentage point this year.
Indian policy makers are particularly concerned about the
falling rupee, with Finance Minister Chidambaram expected to
address media on Thursday to discuss the currency's declines and
address the Fitch decision.
"I do not think this changes anything at this juncture for
the economy. Consumer inflation is still up, industrial
production is low. RBI is likely to hold rates steady on June
17," said Anjali Verma, economist at Phillip Capital in Mumbai.
Fitch acknowledged challenges, noting a recovery would
remain slow until a healthier investment climate is created, and
warning the rupee drop would limit the scope for RBI rate cuts.
Structural budget deficits and high public debt would also
constrain India's ratings, Fitch said.
