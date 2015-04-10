April 10 India's biggest e-commerce company,
Flipkart, has tied up with Mumbai's lunchbox delivery men,
famous for navigating cramped and confusing streets, as it tries
to smooth the often difficult last stretch of its delivery to
customers.
Dabbawalas have for decades collected hot lunches from
customers' often distant homes and, using a complex delivery
system and overladen bicycles, carried them to offices and
schools across the city.
"Their unique delivery system has been smooth, reliable and
has survived the test of time - even under extreme conditions,"
Neeraj Aggarwal, senior director for last mile delivery at
Flipkart said in a statement on Thursday evening.
Under the deal - part of a plan by the e-commerce firm to
explore new delivery channels - dabbawallas will make deliveries
assigned from a Flipkart hub while collecting hot meals from
customers' homes.
Privately held Flipkart leads India's e-commerce industry,
selling everything from cellphones to suitcases and competing
with Amazon's India unit and other home grown rival Snapdeal for
a chunk of the fast growing industry.
Online retailing is growing at a breakneck pace in India,
which has the world's third-largest population of Internet users
even with only a fifth of its population online.
Mumbai's dabbawalas - often semi-literate deliverymen from
rural Maharastra, the state where Mumbai is located - deliver
about 200,000 "tiffin", or lunch, boxes every day, according to
their website.
Their coding system has been recognised with the Six Sigma
level of accuracy, meaning they make only one mistake in 6
million chances, attracting them admirers from Britain's Prince
Charles to entrepreneur Richard Branson.
Flipkart said the dabbawalas had undergone training at the
company's delivery centres and would start with a paper-based
tracking system, moving on to apps and wearable technology.
