BENGALURU, India May 7 India's biggest
e-commerce firm Flipkart will remain private for the next three
years at least, its chief financial officer said, nixing
speculation that it would launch this year an IPO that some
bankers had expected to raise a record $5 billion.
Flipkart, an online marketplace that analysts estimate to be
worth $11 billion, has benefited from the foreign funds that
have sloshed into India's rapidly growing online retail sector.
The industry attracted $5 billion in 2014 alone, according
to Morgan Stanley, from investors including Japan's SoftBank
Corp and the Qatar Investment Authority. This has eased
the pressure on firms like Flipkart to go public.
Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Baweja told Reuters the
company founded in 2007 by former Amazon.com Inc
employees had enough money to last it three to four years, if it
maintained the same rate of investment.
He also said Flipkart wasn't ready yet for the stock market
and that an initial public offering was not part of its current
three-to-five year business plan. The company expects to double
the value of goods its sells to $8 billion by the end of this
year from March.
"I don't think we're at a stage in our life cycle that we
would want to stand scrutiny on a quarterly basis," said Baweja,
who was hired from telecoms firm Tata Communications last year.
"Therefore going to the public market is not something that
we're actively considering," he said at the company's offices.
Local media had over the past months quoted unnamed
investors as saying Flipkart was poised to follow in the
footsteps of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and list in New York after raising up to $5 billion,
the most for an Indian company, in an initial public offering.
Flipkart sells everything from cellphones to suitcases and
cosmetics, competing with home grown rival Snapdeal and Amazon's
India unit. Current investors include Tiger Global Management
and Accel Partners and the company raised at least $1.7 billion
last year, according to public statements.
Flipkart does not disclose its financials, but like its
rivals it has yet to turn a profit, largely due to the steep
discounts it offers customers and heavy spending on marketing,
technology and a delivery network.
Baweja said the discounting, key in the e-commerce "land
grab", would ease and that Flipkart would turn a profit within
the three-to-five year plan.
He said Flipkart would soon start selling furniture and,
once it works out logistics, packaged goods and groceries, items
which account for the bulk of most consumers' daily spending.
The company is also betting on the hundreds of millions of
Indians living in smaller towns who are unable to buy all their
needs at local retailers.
"We believe the growth, the next wave of growth will come
not from the tier one or tier two... but the real chunky growth
will happen from tier 3, 4, 5, 6 cities and towns," he added.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)