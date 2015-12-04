By Sanjeev Miglani
| CHENNAI, India
CHENNAI, India Dec 4 Residents clutching babies
and food packets thronged flooded streets in India's Chennai on
Friday, braving chest-deep water to reach higher ground or
heading the other way to rescue relatives amid fears swollen
lakes will spread more destruction.
After a lull from the heaviest rains in a century that have
killed at least 280 people this week, another rain burst was
forecast to hit the low-lying coastal city within hours. But
officials said brimming lakes were the main concern.
"The rain is not a problem now, it is the overflowing river
and 30 lakes that continue to flood four districts," a senior
home ministry official in New Delhi told Reuters.
V. Raghunathan, 60, a manager at an interior design company
living in the south of the booming industrial and port city,
complained about the lack of warning before floodgates were
opened.
"The authorities didn't give us adequate information about
water being released from a nearby lake. Before we could take
action. My car has sunk and I had to move to the first floor of
my apartment."
Military helicopters dropped food to residents stranded on
rooftops in India's fourth-largest city, previously known as
Madras. On Friday, the defence ministry doubled to 4,000 the
number of soldiers deployed to help the rescue effort.
But help was slow to reach many in the city of six million,
known for its automobile industry and IT outsourcing, with some
families seeking safety on flyovers. Waters were not receding in
some of the hardest-hit areas. Drinking water and fuel were in
short supply, officials said.
Rescue teams urged people to leave inundated regions. Only
roofs in some villages remained visible. Where water had
receded, masses of black mud and garbage piled up.
"We are sending technical experts and engineers who will
find a solution to flush out all the flood water. It has to be
drained out soon, but we don't know how," said the home ministry
official, who was not authorized to speak on the record and
asked not to be named.
SOILED RUPEES AND ID CARDS
Cut off without electricity and cellphones dead for lack of
power and living with foul water lapping in their ground floor
house for three days, police constable P. Krishnaraj loaded his
wife and two teenage daughters in a cycle cart and walked behind
in knee-deep water.
He was going to move in with a colleague whose home was dry.
People were on the move across the city on the Bay of Bengal
- many like Krishnaraj trying to flee, others heading in the
opposite direction, hiring cars and motorbikes to try to rescue
families stuck in the flood waters after days of waiting.
The number of people on the Basion Bridge flyover was rising
steadily, many of them slum-dwellers whose homes had been washed
away. They sat in the open, some carrying little bundles of
their prized possessions - soiled rupee notes and identity
cards.
A small pick-up van arrived at the top of the flyover
bearing water packets and biscuits and was immediately over-run
by people desperate for relief.
Rajarwadi, who sold vegetables by the roadside, said she had
managed to grab a packet of biscuits for her daughter. Now her
plan was to move further away to catch the next volunteer food
drop.
She hadn't seen government officials come to offer help to
people camped out on the busy flyover on Thursday even though it
was in the middle of the city.
Jose Sebastian, the head of a local construction company,
said the biggest worry for his volunteer group was areas where
the water level was too high for them to deliver food.
"We feel rather helpless," he said. "We have lots of food,
we have volunteers ready to go, but we don't have the boats."
(Additional reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and
Rupam Nair and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Writing by Frank
Jack Daniel; Editing by Nick Macfie)