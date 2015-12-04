(Adds details on rain, airport opening)
By Sanjeev Miglani
CHENNAI, India Dec 4 Rains eased in the
flood-hit city of Chennai in southern India on Friday, raising
hopes that rescue efforts could pick up, after the death of 18
patients at a private hospital added to the official toll of 280
confirmed killed in the disaster.
The commercial airport of Chennai will also be partly opened
on Saturday after being shut for the past three days, which
should help move workers and relief materials badly needed in
the city of six million.
Flood waters that had started to recede began rising again
around noon after a new cloudburst that sent residents running
for shelter under trees and in shopfronts. Parts of the flat,
coastal city remained under as much as eight feet (2.5 meters)
of water for a fourth day.
Many residents have spent days stranded on rooftops since
more than 345 mm (14 inches) of rain fell over 24 hours on Dec.
1, the most since the British ruled the city in Tamil Nadu
state, then known as Madras, 100 years ago.
India's fourth-largest city, Chennai has boomed in the 21st
century as a centre for vehicle factories and IT outsourcing.
But trash-filled drains and building on lake beds in the rush to
industrialisation and prosperity has made it more prone to
flooding.
Despite combined rescue efforts by the military and civilian
emergency services, help has yet to reach many areas. Residents
were angered by reports that authorities had released water from
brimming lakes without much warning.
In one of the most shocking incidents, 18 patients in the
intensive care unit of the MIOT International hospital have died
since Wednesday, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said, after
floods took out generators running life-support systems. An
enquiry will be conducted into the tragedy, he said.
Military helicopters dropped food to residents stranded on
rooftops and the defence ministry doubled to 4,000 the number of
soldiers deployed to help the rescue effort.
Facing criticism for its handling of the crisis, a battery
of senior Tamil Nadu officials defended the government at a
press conference at the state's water-logged headquarters on
Friday evening.
They said authorities have so far evacuated 127,580 people.
More than half of them from banks of rivers are now sheltered
in relief camps and are being treated for fever and infections
to prevent an epidemic.
V. Raghunathan, 60, a manager at an interior design company
living in southern Chennai, complained about the lack of warning
before flood gates were opened on some of Chennai's 30
waterways.
"The authorities didn't give us adequate information about
water being released from a nearby lake. Before we could take
action my car had sunk and I had to move to the first floor of
my apartment."
The Tamil Nadu public works department said it did issue
warnings, but the information apparently did not reach the
public because of a breakdown in media and phone communications.
The Chennai edition of The Hindu newspaper did not go to press
on Thursday, apparently for the first time in 137 years.
FACTORIES CLOSED
The government restored some commercial flights to a naval
air base near the city, and the Airports Authority of India said
the Chennai airport would be open for day-time operations for
relief flights.
Car factories that export around the world, however, stayed
shut.
Affected carmakers such as Renault, Nissan Motor
Hyundai Motor and component maker Apollo
Tyres will decide on Saturday whether to resume
production. BMW will keep a plant closed until Dec. 7.
A steadily rising number of families sought safety on the
city's Basion Bridge flyover, many of them slum dwellers whose
homes had been washed away. They sat in the open, carrying
little bundles of prized possessions - soiled rupee notes and
identity cards.
A small van that arrived at the top of the flyover bearing
water packets and biscuits was immediately overrun by people
desperate for relief.
Rajarwadi, who sold vegetables by the roadside, managed to
grab a packet of biscuits for her daughter. She hadn't seen any
government officials helping people camped out on the busy
flyover on Thursday even though it was in the middle of the
city.
Jose Sebastian, the head of a local construction company,
said the biggest worry for his volunteer group was areas where
the water level was too high for them to deliver food.
"We feel rather helpless," he said. "We have lots of food,
we have volunteers ready to go, but we don't have the boats."
(Additional reporting by Sandhya Ravishankar in Chennai,
Sudarshan Varadhan and Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru and Rupam Jain
Nair, Sankalp Phartiyal and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi;
Writing by Frank Jack Daniel and Krisha N. Das; Editing by Nick
Macfie, Larry King)