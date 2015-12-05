CHENNAI, India Dec 5 India deployed hundreds of
extra soldiers and relief workers to the flooded city of Chennai
on Saturday, as criticism mounted that the government has been
slow to respond to the heaviest rains in a century.
The runway at Chennai airport was partly opened after being
shut for the past four days, officials said, aiding the relief
effort in a disaster that has claimed 280 lives across the
state, according to the official death toll.
Large parts of India's fourth largest city were inundated by
up to eight feet (2.5 metres) of water after torrential rains on
Dec. 1, leaving many residents trapped on rooftops or upper
floors without power or communications.
Chennai has boomed as a centre for vehicle factories and IT
outsourcing, but trash-filled drains and building on lake beds
in the rush to industrialisation and prosperity has made it more
prone to flooding.
While the rains have paused, more than half of Chennai's 859
city areas remain under water, officials, said raising the
threat of disease and squalor in the flat, coastal city of six
million.
"We are asking for more help from the army, the national
disaster relief team," said Atulya Mishra relief commissioner of
Tamil Nadu of which Chennai is the capital. "It has been a
monsoon unlike anything we have seen in history, we need all the
help we can get."
Ten columns of the army, about 1,000 soldiers in all, were
being flown into the city to add to the nine columns already
engaged in relief and rescue work, Mishra said.
The National Disaster Response Force, a specialist federal
unit set up to handle emergencies, would send 20 more teams in
addition to the 28 already on the ground, making it the force's
largest deployment to a flood disaster.
The runway at Chennai airport had been cleared of water and
planes that had been stranded for the past five days were being
flown out for technical checks at nearby centres such as
Bengaluru, officials said.
Passenger flights had not yet started as the airport
terminal was waterlogged, and it could be two more days before
it was fully operational.
Some communications had been restored following the floods.
Indian test cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin reached his
parents in Chennai after he was unable to contact them for a day
when telephone networks went down, local media quoted him as
saying in Delhi, where he was playing in a match against South
Africa.
On the Old Mahabalipuram Road, home to many IT firms, people
were still trapped by high floodwaters.
M. Vijaykumar, a deputy director at the Tamil Nadu fire
service, said residents in the area were refusing to leave even
though the water level had dropped slightly.
"Some have old parents, they don't want to take chance," she
said, with many too scared to wade through floodwaters.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city
this week announced 10 million Indian rupees ($150,000) of extra
assistance for relief operations.
($1 = 66.6330 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing
by Richard Pullin)