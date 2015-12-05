(Adds airport status, power and telecoms slowly back on,
paragraphs 3, 11-13)
By Sanjeev Miglani and Sandhya Ravishankar
CHENNAI, India Dec 5 India deployed hundreds of
extra soldiers and relief workers to the flooded city of Chennai
on Saturday, as residents said the government has been too slow
to respond to the havoc wrought by the heaviest rains in a
century.
About 280 people have died across Tamil Nadu state since it
was hit by torrential rains on Dec. 1 that left large sections
of capital Chennai under up to eight feet (2.5 metres) of water,
and trapped people on rooftops with no communication.
Although the rains had stopped and Chennai's airport had
partially reopened, more than half of the city was still flooded
and some residents trapped on rooftops, too scared to wade
through the water, officials said.
"Some have old parents, they don't want to take chance,"
said M. Vijaykumar, deputy director of Tamil Nadu Fire Service.
Residents say the city authorities gave no warning that they
were going to open overflowing reservoirs into the Adyar river,
which led to sharp rise in water levels.
Vikram Kapur, a commissioner of the Chennai Corporation, a
government body that administers the city, said that employees
had gone to forewarn residents when the reservoir was opened up.
"The local corporation official, the water works officer and
the police are given instructions to inform the public," Kapur
said.
In Jafferkjanpet and Vellachery, two of Chennai's worst
affected areas, some said the authorities had only just showed
up with food packets.
"We have had no power, no milk for the children," said M.A.
Sheikh, accusing the government and media were giving a false
picture of the relief effort. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi
visited the city this week he announced 10 million Indian rupees
($150,000) of extra assistance for relief operations.
Late on Friday, Tamil Nadu's most senior state official, K.
Gnanadesikan, and other top colleagues appeared before reporters
for the first time since the flooding and defended the aid
operation, saying those involved were doing an "extraordinary
job under trying circumstances."
"UNLIKE ANYTHING IN HISTORY"
Chennai has boomed as a centre for vehicle factories and IT
outsourcing, but trash-filled drains and building on lake beds
in the rush to industrialisation and prosperity has made it more
prone to flooding.
Ten columns of the army, about 1,000 soldiers in all, were
being flown into the city to add to the nine columns already on
the ground, said Atulya Mishra, relief commissioner for Tamil
Nadu state.
The National Disaster Response Force, a specialist federal
unit set up to handle emergencies, would send 20 more teams in
addition to the 28 already on the ground, Mishra said. Each team
has about 40 members.
"It has been a monsoon unlike anything we have seen in
history, we need all the help we can get," he said.
The runway at Chennai airport was partly reopened on
Saturday after four days of being shut, and 34 passenger planes
that had been stranded there were being flown out for technical
checks at nearby centres such as Bengaluru, officials said.
Passenger flights to and from Chennai, India's fourth
largest city, will resume at 0600 hours local time on Dec. 6,
the federal government said in a statement late on Saturday, but
only day flights for the time being.
Six out of seven power stations in Chennai that were flooded
were functioning, but one was accessible only by boat and would
require time before starting up again, state officials said.
Telecoms remained a problem with cell towers damaged, the
federal government said in a statement, though some
communications had been restored in recent days.
($1 = 66.6330 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Choudhury in MUMBAI and
Rachel Chitra in BENGALURU; Editing by Richard Pullin and Raissa
Kasolowsky)