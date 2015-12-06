* Movie-star politician only seen twice during Chennai
floods
* Image on billboards, aid packets, own TV channel
* PM Modi slips up after press office doctors photo
* Publicity machines hype expectations, yet delivery lacking
By Sanjeev Miglani
CHENNAI, India, Dec 6 One of India's most
powerful politicians, a former movie star called "Amma" or
"Mother" by her followers, is being heckled and abused for going
missing in action after floods swept the capital of the southern
state of Tamil Nadu, which she rules.
It's a salutary lesson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who
at first drew nods of approval when he rushed to Chennai last
week, promising to stand by its people in their hour of need.
Yet, within hours, Modi became the object of mockery on
social media after his press office released a doctored photo of
him inspecting flood damage. For both him and Tamil Nadu Chief
Minister Jayalalithaa Jayaram, the image of strong leadership
created by their publicity machines was undermined.
Until the floods that ravaged the city of 6 million, the
lofty remoteness of Jayalalithaa added to the aura around a
leader with an almost hysterical following. Devotees of the
1960s screen idol have immolated themselves in her defence in
the past.
Now, she faces a backlash from residents fed up with the
sight of her image on billboards, aid packets and her own Jaya
Plus TV channel. She has been since in public only twice during
the crisis - once with Modi.
Angry youths heckled a state minister and officials in
Jayalalithaa's north Chennai constituency, where people were
sitting on the roadside amid sludge and mountains of garbage,
their shanties swept away by the worst rains in a century.
"Forget about Amma coming here, there was no sign of the
party cadres," said one of them, called Dorairaj.
About 280 people have died across Tamil Nadu since
torrential rains on Dec. 1 submerged tracts of Chennai under up
to eight feet (2.5 metres) of water, trapping people on rooftops
with no communication.
There was further revulsion after a party legislator put up
a poster of Jayalalithaa lifting a baby above the floodwaters,
in a scene from a blockbuster movie. "Adding salt to the
wounds," said one Twitter post.
Avadi Kumar, a spokesman of her ruling AIADMK party, said
there was anger among the people but the administration was
doing all it could to bring relief: "It is impossible to reach
all areas immediately or be present everywhere at all times."
GOOD DAYS
Modi's own promise to voters of good days to come for India
is also starting to face disenchantment, 18 months into his
five-year term, with key reforms stalled by bureaucratic inertia
and political gridlock.
Ambitious initiatives, such as a "Clean India" campaign,
have made little headway - even as Modi has built up huge
followings on social media and addressed enthusiastic diaspora
Indians at packed stadiums on his many trips overseas.
"If today he appears to have lost control over his own
narrative, it is his own fault," commentator Tavleen Singh wrote
in Sunday's Indian Express, urging Modi to hire a professional
media team. Modi does not have an official spokesperson.
Jayalalithaa, 67, in the past considered as a possible prime
ministerial candidate backed by regional groups, faces an
election in Tamil Nadu next year.
Modi's nationalist party has little presence in Tamil Nadu,
a state of 70 million. It would rather the iron-fisted
Jayalalithaa stays in power, believing she is more inclined to
back his reform agenda in parliament than her rivals.
But there are concerns around her health and that she may
have to curtail her campaign.
Earlier this year a higher court acquitted her in a graft
case for which was briefly jailed which had caused an outpouring
of anger from her supporters. Some lay down on roads and tried
to persuade bus drivers to go over them.
"She is supposed to be a fantastic administrator. But this
time there was no presence of government at all. Ordinary people
did all the work that government and police were supposed to
do," said S. Raja, one flood-hit resident of Chennai.
(Additional reporting by Sandhya Ravishankar; Editing by
Douglas Busvine and Raju Gopalakrishnan)