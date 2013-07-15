(Fixes spelling of Badrinath in paragraph 10)
By Nita Bhalla
DEHRADUN, India, July 15 The pilgrims came
seeking salvation and a place in heaven, but now their faces
stare from banners and tatty flyers tacked to gates and walls
of Indian villages and hill-towns.
Some are children, smiling as they pose between parents;
others are elderly couples standing side-by-side looking into
the camera. Many posters show groups from the same family and
some offer rewards of up to 200,000 rupees ($3,340).
All carry the names of those pictured and a telephone
number. All have one word in common: "Missing".
A month ago, India's Himalayan region of Uttarakhand was
lashed by its heaviest rainfall on record, causing glacier lakes
and rivers to burst their banks and inundate towns and villages.
Now authorities say there is little hope of finding alive
the 5,748 people declared to be missing from the disaster,
making it the deadliest ever in the mountainous region.
"Three generations of my family were there. What am I going
to do now?" asked P.C. Kabra, a middle-aged civil servant
searching for any sign of 15 relatives at the main police
station in the hill-town of Dehradun.
Kabra, from the city of Lucknow, told how he lost contact
with his family, including his mother, two brothers, sisters,
their spouses and children, when the floods struck the Kedarnath
Valley at the heart of the disaster.
"I last spoke to my elder brother on June 17 at 6 o'clock in
the morning. He called me and was screaming, 'There is water
everywhere. We are in danger, please help us'," said Kabra, who
has been hoping against hope as he scours the area's hospitals.
"The phone disconnected after that and I haven't been able
to get through since then," he said, lifting black-rimmed
glasses to wipe away tears.
The disaster affected not just inhabitants but the tens of
thousands of devotees who flock each year on a pilgrimage to the
temple towns of Kedarnath, Gangotri, Badrinath and Yamunotri.
Authorities say a significant percentage of the missing were
pilgrims, like Kabra's relatives, who came from other parts of
India. Many pilgrims and residents were stranded for days but
military rescuers pulled more than 100,000 of them to safety.
The flash floods and landslides washed away or damaged
5,000 roads, 200 bridges and innumerable buildings on river
banks. But with many roads still blocked, some areas are only
reachable by air.
The calamity was a "Himalayan tsunami" that brought death
and destruction to a rugged terrain sprawling over 37,000 sq. km
(14,000 sq miles), said Vijay Bahuguna, chief minister of the
state of Uttarakhand that suffered the brunt.
"We are not getting into the controversy whether the missing
persons are dead or not," said Bahuguna. "We are abiding by what
the families of the victims say, and if they think that they
haven't come back and have no hope as well, (then) we are
providing them monetary relief."
Without a body, Indian law does not allow a person to be
declared dead until seven years have elapsed, he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a weekend interview.
Even so, the death toll is likely to be too low, say aid
workers and people living in the disaster zone, who say more
than 10,000 people were in the area when the floods struck.
"WILD FORESTS"
Air force pilots, who were operating more than 40
helicopters at the peak of the search, have had to negotiate
narrow valleys, sometimes flanked with dense forest, and
unpredictable mountain weather. Two helicopters have crashed
during the rescue and 20 servicemen killed.
While Bahuguna said it was still possible some of the
injured had taken refuge in mountain villages cut off from
telecommunications, air force officials did not think that was
likely.
"Even if people had managed to climb up the mountains to
avoid the deluge, there is no way they could have survived in
these wild forests for a month," said Air Commodore Rajesh
Isser, who is heading air force operations.
Government officials say most deaths occurred in the narrow,
14-km (7-mile) Kedarnath Valley, with its temple town dedicated
to the Hindu god Shiva, whose role is to destroy the universe in
order to re-create it.
At the time of the disaster, officials say there were about
5,000 registered inhabitants. But there are no records of the
number of pilgrims and migrant workers, many from Nepal, who
work in hotels, restaurants and as porters in the region.
The area is still only accessible by helicopters which have
been flying in paramilitary and army personnel, medical experts
and other officials trying to locate, identify and dispose of
decomposing corpses buried in mounds of sludge.
Doctors have been photographing bodies, collecting any
documents or personal possessions which can be used to identify
them, and taking DNA samples.
But the final figures of the dead may never be known, with
many bodies believed to have been carried away by the torrents
and buried deep in mud and sludge.
Some relatives grieve that this will leave them no chance of
performing last rites for their loved ones. The 500,000 rupees
($8,347) compensation from the government is scant comfort.
"The money is not important," said Kabra. "It's hard to
accept that my relatives will be presumed dead. Whatever the
government says, I will keep looking for them. I have to have
hope, otherwise I have nothing."
