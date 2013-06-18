(Refiles with new headline)
By Abhishek Madhukar
DHARAMSALA, June 18 Early monsoon rains have
swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses,
killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded,
officials said on Tuesday.
The rains are at least twice as heavy as usual in northwest
and central India as the June-September monsoon spreads north,
covering the whole country a month faster than normal.
The National Disaster Management Authority said a response
force of 12 teams of 45 people each had been in action since
Sunday, in addition to the army and border police.
In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, where officials say
at least 60 people had been killed, air force helicopters
airdropped commandos to help rescue some of the tens of
thousands of people unable to move because of the floods.
"We are on a war footing, we are working day and night,"
said R. Rajesh Kumar, a district official in Uttarkashi, where
two national highways have been blocked.
The district has set up 32 camps to provide food and water
for about 5,000 pilgrims and tourists caught by the floods while
visiting local holy sites. The Ganges is sacred to Hindus.
Rains, which were 48 percent above normal across India up
until June 16, are expected to ease up in the next week,
according to weather department officials.
In the eastern state of Orissa, flash floods destroyed at
least 678 houses and damaged crops in storage, the state's
deputy relief commissioner, P.R. Mohapatra, said.
So far, the rains have not hit the summer sowing season in
India, as planting of rice, sugar, cotton and other agricultural
produce is not yet in full swing.
India is one of the world's biggest producers and consumers
of grains and about 55 percent of its farmland relies on the
monsoon for water.
Heavy rain early in the June-September season makes planting
easier, but if flooding persists, stagnant water can delay
sowing or damage early rice shoots.
(Additional reporting by Sruthi Gottipati and Ratnajyoti Dutta
in NEW DELHI, Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESHWAR, and Sharat Pradhan
in LUCKNOW; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Nick Macfie)