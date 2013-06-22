By Sruthi Gottipati
| NEW DELHI, June 22
NEW DELHI, June 22 Flash floods and landslides
triggered by early monsoon rains have killed at least 560 people
in northern India and left tens of thousands missing, officials
said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise
significantly.
Houses and small apartment blocks on the banks of the
Ganges, India's longest river and sacred to Hindus, have toppled
into the rushing, swollen waters and been swept away with cars
and trucks.
Thousands of military servicemen are involved in rescue
operations, with air force helicopters plucking survivors, many
of them Hindu pilgrims and tourists, from the foothills of the
Himalayas.
About 33,000 people had been rescued so far this week,
according to the home ministry. Railways were running special
trains from the devastated areas to take people home.
"Whatever is humanly possible is being done," Manish Tewari,
the minister of information and broadcasting, told reporters.
The rains had eased on Saturday but more rain is expected
early next week.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has offered 200,000 rupees
($3,400) to each of the families of those who have lost their
lives and 50,000 rupees ($840) to the injured from his national
relief fund. He also pledged money to people who have lost their
homes.
Singh promised 10 billion rupees ($167 million) to
Uttarakhand, home to the gods in Hindu mythology and the
hardest-hit state, for disaster relief.
So far, the rains have not hit the summer sowing season in
northern India, as planting of rice, sugar, cotton and other
agricultural produce is not yet in full swing.
Heavy rain early in the June-September season makes planting
easier, but if flooding persists, stagnant water can delay
sowing or damage early rice shoots.
[$1 = 59 rupees]
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Nick
Macfie)