By Danish Siddiqui
RUDRAPRAYAG, India, June 22 Flash floods and
landslides unleashed by early monsoon rains have killed at least
560 people in northern India and left tens of thousands missing,
officials said on Saturday, with the death toll expected to rise
significantly.
Houses and small apartment blocks on the banks of the
Ganges, India's longest river and sacred to Hindus, have toppled
into the rushing, swollen waters and been swept away with cars
and trucks.
"It has been a horrifying experience," said Tulika
Srivastava, a visitor from the northern Indian city of Lucknow,
who has been stranded with her 80-year-old mother in the key
pilgrimage town of Rudraprayag since last week.
Thousands of military servicemen are involved in rescue
operations, with air force helicopters plucking survivors, many
of them Hindu pilgrims and tourists, from the foothills of the
Himalayas.
About 33,000 people had been rescued so far this week, the
home ministry said. Railways were running special trains from
the devastated areas to take people home.
"Whatever is humanly possible is being done," Manish Tewari,
the minister of information and broadcasting, told reporters.
The rains had eased on Saturday but more rain is expected
early next week, complicating the task of rescuers. Rain will
fall from Monday onwards in many places in the Himalayan
foothills, said a weather official who sought anonymity.
As many as 150,000 people were airlifted from the reach of
the floods, said Dinesh Malasi, a rescue official at Dehradun,
the state capital, with 60 helicopters pressed into the task.
Aid workers are struggling to negotiate roads blocked by
landslides to reach the Kedarnath Valley, one of the worst
affected areas, where thousands of pilgrims have been stranded.
Some of those rescued by helicopter told charity officials in
Dehradun they had seen bodies scattered everywhere.
Kedarnath, the site of a temple to a powerful Hindu deity,
is 86 km from Rudraprayag in the hill state of Uttarakhand.
"The deaths will certainly rise," said Madan Mohan Doval, an
official of Sphere India, a group of non-government bodies
working in the area that includes international charity Plan as
well as the Indian Red Cross Society.
"People are in immediate need of basic aid such as dry food,
clean drinking water, clothes, medicines, tarpaulin sheets for
shelter and blankets," Doval added.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has offered 200,000 rupees
($3,400) to the family of each of those who lost their lives and
50,000 rupees ($840) to the injured from his national relief
fund. He also pledged money to people who have lost their homes.
Singh promised 10 billion rupees ($167 million) in disaster
relief to Uttarakhand, home of the gods in Hindu mythology and
the hardest-hit state.
The rains have not hit the summer sowing season in northern
India so far, as the planting of rice, sugar, cotton and other
agricultural produce is not yet in full swing.
($1=59 rupees)
